App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Italy discuss ways to promote trade, investments

The 19th JCEC meeting was held in Rome in May 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India and Italy on February 26 discussed ways to increase cooperation in areas such as machinery, infrastructure, engineering, and agriculture to promote trade and investments between the countries.

These issues were discussed during the meeting of 20th India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) here.

It is an institutional mechanism for bilateral trade engagement held at the level of the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the two countries.

"Both India and Italy are looking towards the development of bilateral economic and trade relations through facilitating dialogue and enhancing cooperation in a wide range of sectors like machinery, infrastructure, engineering, digitalisation, agriculture and IPR," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The two-day session is being co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Michele Geraci from the Italian side.

The 19th JCEC meeting was held in Rome in May 2017.

The bilateral trade between the countries has increased to USD 10.41 billion in 2017-18 from USD 8.8 billion in 2016-17.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Italy #trade #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.