India blocks US request for panel consultation on tariff disagreements

A request by the US for establishment of a panel to settle an additional trade duty dispute has been blocked by India, reports The Economic Times. India had placed higher tariffs on 28 American products, including edibles like apples, almonds, walnuts, chickpea and some chemical and steel products, in June.

As a response to the hike, the US had taken India to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in July. The US believes that the higher tariffs are a 'less favourable treatment' to American products. Hence, the request for consultation was based on unfair discrimination under WTO’s General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

"When you look at the world tariff regime, 67 percent of all the tariffs in the world disadvantage America. There's a higher tariff on American products in the country in which we do business. India is the worst," US Senator Lindsey Graham told CBS in August.

While India doesn’t agree to a panel formation to settle the dispute, it is confident that it will win this dispute after the US imposed 25 percent and 10 percent additional tariffs on steel and aluminium products globally, respectively, on March 18.

WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body confirms India’s stance to block the request to the daily. India, the report said, argued that duties are permitted under WTO’s Agreement on Safeguards.