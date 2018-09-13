App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India and Pakistan have driven global sugar glut: Australia's minister for trade

India, which is expected to surpass Brazil and become the world's largest sugar exporter this year, in May approved a subsidy of 55 Indian rupees (USD 0.7623) per tonne of cane sold

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The policies of India and Pakistan have contributed to a global glut in the world's sugar market, Australia's Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham told Reuters.

"It is clear that export subsidies introduced recently by the Indian and Pakistan Governments have contributed to a growing glut on global markets," Birmingham said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"[Australia] has expressed its concerns to the Indian and Pakistani Government at the highest levels in the clearest possible terms."

Raw sugar futures in New York slumped to a 10-year low of 9.91 cents on 22 August as India and Pakistan both moved ahead with price subsidies to boost local production.

India, which is expected to surpass Brazil and become the world's largest sugar exporter this year, in May approved a subsidy of 55 Indian rupees (USD 0.7623) per tonne of cane sold.

Pakistan, whose sugar production has increased in recent years, in January quadrupled the volume of sugar eligible for export subsidies to two million tonnes to reduce excessive domestic supplies.

Birmingham's comments came as Reuters reported Australian and Brazilian sugar industry groups are working on a formal complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over possible sugar export subsidies by India.

Birmingham declined to confirm the report.

 
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 11:45 am

tags #Business #trade #world

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.