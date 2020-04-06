India agrees to export 3.75 million tonnes of sugar 2019/20: Trade body

Of the 3.75 million tonnes, mills have already shipped out 2.86 million tonnes of the sweetener, Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association said.
Indian mills have agreed contracts to export 3.75 million tonnes of sugar since the current marketing season began on Oct. 1, a leading trade body said on Monday.
Of the 3.75 million tonnes, mills have already shipped out 2.86 million tonnes of the sweetener, Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association said.India's top four sugar export destinations were are Iran, Somalia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, Vithalani said.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 6, 2020 01:33 pm