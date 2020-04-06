App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India agrees to export 3.75 million tonnes of sugar 2019/20: Trade body

Of the 3.75 million tonnes, mills have already shipped out 2.86 million tonnes of the sweetener, Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian mills have agreed contracts to export 3.75 million tonnes of sugar since the current marketing season began on Oct. 1, a leading trade body said on Monday.

India's top four sugar export destinations were are Iran, Somalia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, Vithalani said.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #All India Sugar Trade Association #India #sugar #trade

