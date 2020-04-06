India agrees to export 3.75 million tonnes of sugar 2019/20: Trade body

Indian mills have agreed contracts to export 3.75 million tonnes of sugar since the current marketing season began on Oct. 1, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Of the 3.75 million tonnes, mills have already shipped out 2.86 million tonnes of the sweetener, Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association said.

India's top four sugar export destinations were are Iran, Somalia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, Vithalani said.