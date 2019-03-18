App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Africa should examine if they can forge free trade pact: Suresh Prabhu

Addressing a conference, the minister said India's exports of services and merchandise together would touch a record $540 billion in the current financial year ending March 31, reflecting its robust economic fundamentals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India and Africa should examine if they can enter into a free trade agreement or preferential trade agreement, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has said.

Addressing a conference, the minister said India's exports of services and merchandise together would touch a record $540 billion in the current financial year ending March 31, reflecting its robust economic fundamentals.

"Please think about a free trade agreement between Africa and India. We can think about a preferential trade agreement....and the fundamental principle would be how Africa will benefit first and India later," he said, adding this could be another way of increasing Africa's share in the global marketplace. The India-Africa trade stands at $62 billion. India mainly exports pharmaceuticals, engineering and electronic products to Africa and imports natural resources and diamonds.

According to the minister, India received record FDI inflows in the last fiscal, and the country's outbound investment flows are also increasing. Africa would be the preferred destination for Indian investments, Prabhu said.

related news

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the balance of trade is in favour of Africa. In 2017-18, India's exports to Africa were valued at $24 billion, whereas India's imports from Africa were at $38 billion.

He said there is a huge potential to expand India-Africa bilateral trade flow, towards which India should look to geographically diversify its ties with African countries, as also diversify the bilateral trade basket.

Addressing the CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Partnership on March 17 evening, he said India is committed to working with Africa in areas prioritised by African countries in the spirit of 'Partners in Progress'.

The minister added that even as India gears up to become a $5 trillion economy in the next few years, and a $10 trillion economy thereafter, the country endeavours to help Africa sustain its own economic growth momentum. He pointed out that while physical connectivity between the two regions is being strengthened, the opportunity to expand digital connectivity between India and Africa could obviate the need for widespread and capital-intense physical infrastructure connectivity.

Keeping in view Africa's central location on the global map, India could help establish strong logistics linkages in the region, Prabhu said. He also highlighted the opportunities for deeper India-Africa bilateral cooperation and partnerships in agriculture and food processing, power projects, new and renewal energy development, skills development, among others.

He added that Indian industry will extend all support to African nations to process natural resources in Africa itself.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Africa #Business #India #trade #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikh Community in New Zeal ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

Trainee Journalist Admits to Killing Magazine Editor, Says He Had been ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

New Zealand Cabinet agrees on measures to ensure stricter gun laws in ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.