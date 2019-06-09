App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imports from Pakistan plunged 92% in March after imposition of 200% customs duties

According to the data of the commerce ministry, the imports from the neighbouring country stood at $34.61 million in March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Imports from Pakistan declined by 92 percent to $2.84 million in March this year after imposition of 200 percent customs duties on all products following Pulwama terror attack.


On February 16 this year, taking strong economic action against Pakistan following the attack, India raised the customs duty to 200 percent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including cotton, fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore.


According to the data of the commerce ministry, the imports from the neighbouring country stood at $34.61 million in March 2018.


Out of the $2.84 million imports in March, as much as $1.19 million was accounted for cotton import by India.


According to experts, certain domestic manufacturing exporters could be availing nil import duty benefit under advance authorisation scheme to import products, especially raw materials from Pakistan, as it would not be viable for anyone to import goods at 200 percent customs duties.


The main commodities imported during the month from the neighbouring country include plastics, knitted fabrics, preparation of vegetables, articles of apparel and clothing, spices, chemicals, man-made filaments, and wool.


During January-March period of 2018-19 fiscal, the imports from Pakistan declined by 47 percent to $53.65 million.


India's exports to Pakistan too have dipped by about 32 percent to $171.34 million in March.


However, the exports grew by 7.4 percent to $2 billion during 2018-19.


The main products being exported by India include organic chemicals; cotton; nuclear reactors, boilers; plastic products; tanning or dyeing extracts; cereals; sugar; coffee, tea; articles of iron and steel; copper and footwear.


India had also revoked the MFN (most favoured nation) status to Pakistan in the aftermath of the terror attack. The country has repealed a security exception clause of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to withdraw this status. Both the countries are member of this body.


India can also restrict trade of certain goods and impose port-related restrictions on Pakistani goods.


India had granted the MFN status to Pakistan way back in 1996, but the neighbouring country had not reciprocated.


Under the MFN pact, a WTO member country is obliged to treat the other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a vehicle-borne IED attack on November 14, 2018 at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. This was one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in the Kashmir valley.

First Published on Jun 9, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Pakistan #trade #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.