App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to make changes in rules of trade remedies to make them more effective

The changes in the rules of antidumping, countervailing or anti-subsidy and safeguard have been approved by the commerce ministry and will soon be notified by the revenue department, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government will soon make changes in the rules of trade remedies such as anti-dumping and safeguard, for making them more effective to protect the domestic industry, an official said.

The changes in the rules of antidumping, countervailing or anti-subsidy and safeguard have been approved by the commerce ministry and will soon be notified by the revenue department, the official said.

These are trade remedy measures provided under the global trade norms of the World Trade Organization to protect the domestic industry in case of dumping of goods, significant jump in imports, and subsidised imports.

Close

According to the changes, the government will remove lesser duty rules (LDR), which will pave the way for Indian investigating authorities to impose anti-dumping and countervailing duty to the full extent of dumping and subsidy margins, respectively.

related news

Tariff rate quota will be introduced in the safeguard rules, which will provide greater flexibility to the government in operating and administering safeguard mechanism. Further, as per the approved proposal, anti-circumvention provision will be introduced in the CVD (countervailing duty) rules to address the issue of circumvention by foreign producers or exporters availing subsidy.

"These changes meet long-standing demands of Indian domestic industry and are expected to provide much-needed support to the Indian manufacturing industry and give an impetus to Make-in-India campaign," the official added.

These amendments will be notified by the revenue department after legal vetting.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 22, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #India #trade

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.