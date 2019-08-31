App
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt puts restrictions on imports of agarbatti

Now importers of these goods require licence from the government for import purpose.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on August 31 put restrictions on imports of agarbatti and other similar products amidst report of significant increase in inbound shipments from countries like China and Vietnam.

"Import policy of agarbatti and other odoriferous preparations which operate by burning ...is revised from free to restricted," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGF) said in a notification.

Restrictions have also been imposed on imports of other odoriferous preparations used for deodorising room. Its imports increased to USD 12.35 million in 2018-19 from USD 7.51 million in 2017-18.

related news

Imports of agarbatti and other odoriferous preparations stood at USD 17.75 million during April-June 2019-20. It was USD 83.58 million in 2018-19 as against USD 84.95 million in the previous fiscal.

Agarbatti imports from China dipped to USD 6.39 million in 2018-19 from USD 8.53 million in the previous fiscal.

According to reports, imports of bamboo sticks used in the sector have increased from Vietnam, which is a part of ASEAN (Association of South east Asian Nations) bloc, with which India has a free trade agreement.

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Agarbatti #Business #India #trade

