Govt puts restrictions on import of ethyl alcohol

Importers of ethyl alcohol will now require a licence from the commerce ministry with the government putting restriction on its import.
"Import policy of ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured of any strength has been changed from free to restricted,"according to a circular of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).Now, the prospective importers of this product shall have to apply for a licence from the DGFT, it said.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:30 pm