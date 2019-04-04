App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

FTA is key to resolving India US trade disputes: Advocacy group

Observing that the relationship between India and the US in the last five years has progressed tremendously, the advocacy group said the interest of the two largest democracies of the world are much more aligned than ever.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A free trade agreement between India and the US is a key to resolving their trade disputes as it will cover biggest irritants in ties including tariffs and mobility of Indian professionals, a top American business advocacy group has said.

Observing that the relationship between India and the US in the last five years has progressed tremendously, the advocacy group said the interest of the two largest democracies of the world are much more aligned than ever.

"The challenge which we have is that we need to work out a trade deal. And when you look forward next five years, I believe India should sign an FTA with the US. Once you have FTA, all this issue of tariffs will go away," Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), told PTI.

An India-US FTA, he observed, would be able to address the Indian concerns over import of Chinese goods.

related news

"Because we are concerned about Chinese goods coming to India, that under WTO guidelines, everything with the FTA, India can put as much tariff, it has no impact on US tariffs itself,” he said.

"The FTA once signed should have what I call mobility on H-1B. You give FTA partner more exception," he said adding that going forward the two countries need to be creative and bold and drive this relationship on a path where there's much more better understanding on the trade side.

The H-1B visa programme, popular among Indian technology professionals, allows foreign workers to obtain temporary authorisation to work and stay in the US.

While there has not been much talks between the two countries on this issue, Aghi said he believes that FTA is key to resolving the trade disputes.

"Within the FTA, you can have BIT (bilateral investment treaty) also. It covers a lot of stuff. It takes the biggest irritants in the relationship out,” he said.

"It provides mobility to Indian professionals who could come into US and work. It provides almost zero tariff for US goods coming into India. I think this has to be a bold move on part of the new government whoever comes in," Aghi said.

With India into an election mode, where the government of the day cannot take any major policy decision due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct, Aghi said this would be the recommendation of the USISPF to the new government to "be bold about it, start discussion FTA with the US because for this president (Donald Trump) trade is the biggest thing."

If the two countries are able to quickly put an FTA together, where it has impact on mobility of professionals, it's a win-win situation, he asserted.

When asked if the two countries are on a collision course on trade and tariff issues, Aghi said, "There is a danger, that the tail is going to start wagging the dog itself and we got to avoid that."

"I also sincerely believed that there's enough maturity, we'll find a way to solve this issue out, because at this stage India cannot afford to get into a trade collision with the US neither can US. So, we have to find ways to short out these issues," Aghi said.

Observing that tariff is one aspect of the trade dispute.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that India is a "tariff king" and imposes "tremendously high" tariffs on American products.

Steel tariff, Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) are issues, he said,

On March 5, the US decided to withdraw import duty benefits, which was in the range of 1-6 percent, under its GSP programme.

"I think, the e-commerce policy, the way it was handled is an issue. Data localization is a challenge. We need to look at overall, a process which protects both countries' interest and find a common ground to have a win win value proposition,” he said.

Responding to a question, Aghi said some of the policies coming from India in recent past are protectionist in nature.

"It has to do either the election now or others. It doesn't help. For example, medical devices. Yes, we put two price cap on them, but at the end, the consumer still paying the same,” he said, adding that it still has not been solved.

"As we move forward next five years whoever comes in, should focus on a driving an FTA, which should take a lot of this irritants out in the relationship,” said the USISPF head.

He refuted the impression in some quarters in India that that Indian policy is in reaction to protectionist measures from the US.

While India has made lots of efforts in last five years, it has moved slightly towards being more protectionist, Aghi said.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #India #trade #US #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: Here Are The Complete Patch Notes

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Bio ...

Japan Fencing Association Suspends Coach For Slapping Player

First Official Report on Ethiopian Airlines Crash Released, Pilots Fol ...

‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care o ...

BJP MLA in Maharashtra Files Complain About Fake Facebook Profile, Pos ...

Doctor Can Abort Over 20-week Pregnancy to Save Woman's Life Without P ...

Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He S ...

Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Ex-president Zardari for Hiding Assets ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.