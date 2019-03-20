App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU leaders will ask ministers to clear negotiating mandates for US trade talks

The EU has been in talks on trade with Washington since July 2018, when US President Donald Trump agreed to hold off new punitive tariffs while the two sides worked on ways to improve economic relations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

European Union leaders will ask their trade ministers on March 22 to quickly approve negotiating mandates for the European Commission to start formal trade talks with the United States, draft conclusions showed.

"The necessary steps should be taken for the rapid implementation of the US-EU Joint Statement of 25 July 2018," the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

The EU has been in talks on trade with Washington since July 2018, when US President Donald Trump agreed to hold off new punitive tariffs while the two sides worked on ways to improve economic relations.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Brexit #Economy #EU #trade #US #Wold

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Elections in J&K Deferred as 70,000 Troops Were Needed for Simultaneou ...

BJP Finalises Seat-sharing Pact in Kerala, to Fight in 14 Lok Sabha Co ...

BJP Finalises Seat-sharing Pact in Kerala, to Fight in 14 Lok Sabha Co ...

Sensex Rises for 8th Session, Ends Marginally Higher

‘Tidying Up With Ratatouille’: Viral Video Shows Mouse Sorting Too ...

If Not Pre-poll, Anti-BJP Forces will Come Together Post Elections: Ge ...

Congress, NC Alliance For 2019 Polls Will See a 'Friendly' Contest on ...

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wishes Hindu Community on Holi

IPL 2019: How McCullum's 'Unbelievable' 158 Changed Rahul as Cricketer

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

India expresses concern over widening trade deficit with China

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have script reading sess ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.