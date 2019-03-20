EU leaders will ask ministers to clear negotiating mandates for US trade talks

European Union leaders will ask their trade ministers on March 22 to quickly approve negotiating mandates for the European Commission to start formal trade talks with the United States, draft conclusions showed.

"The necessary steps should be taken for the rapid implementation of the US-EU Joint Statement of 25 July 2018," the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

The EU has been in talks on trade with Washington since July 2018, when US President Donald Trump agreed to hold off new punitive tariffs while the two sides worked on ways to improve economic relations.