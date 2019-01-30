Comment | Tobacco exports to China will help ailing Indian tobacco growers

Sounak Mitra

India has signed an agreement with China to export tobacco leaves as an agri product. That means Indian companies get easier access to a new market, and can now export to China without double taxation, and vice-versa.

There are two reasons why Chinese companies, who so far majorly depended on US and Brazil for quality tobacco leaves for cigarettes, will trade with Indian exporters. First, India produces global standard Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco which is used in cigarettes. Second, China has just increased import duty by 25 percentage points (from 10 percent to 35 percent) on tobacco leaves procured from the US. On the other hand, the tariff is at 10 percent for imports from India.

Despite China being the largest producer of tobacco, it imports a huge quantity of these leaves from the US and Brazil. That’s because China also produces around 42 percent of all cigarettes manufactured globally.

Naturally, it requires Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco and around 40 percent of total tobacco produced in India is this variety. China used to import from India till 1981-82 when it bought 30.37 million kg of unprocessed tobacco. But in 1982-83, China stopped importing from Indian farmers expressing concerns over the high level of pathogen content in Indian tobacco. In 2008, the two countries signed a Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for trade in tobacco leaves. However, trading did not take off.

Besides the duty structure and availability of FCV tobacco, importing from India will also give China the advantage of lower logistics cost.

China is not only world’s largest cigarrette maker, but also home to the maximum number of smokers. There are around 350 million smokers in China, more than a third of the one billions smokers around the world. So, there is huge captive demand. For India’s unprocessed tobacco exporters, China is a market that will come as a growth pill.

For the past few years, tobacco farmers in India have been have been under stress due to several reasons. The high taxes on the legal cigarette industry has led to a fall in domestic demand and consequently prices. Thus, farmers are holding excess unprocessed tobacco. For instance, Karnataka (produces FCV tobacco) has so far produced around 93 million kg of tobacco in 2018. But around 60 million kg of produce is unsold as on 22 December, according to the Tobacco Board of India.

Besides, government has not been supportive to tobacco farmers. Unlike most other agri-produce, tobacco farming does not get any incentive. Moreover, tobacco farming in new land has been restricted. Since 2015-16, the government has continuously reduced the budgetary allocation for the crop diversification programme, which is an ongoing sub-scheme of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojona to encourage tobacco farmers to shift to alternative crops. In any case, none of the alternative crops could manage the total value that tobacco offers. Besides, lands become less usable for other crops after tobacco farming.

The agreement with China that will ensure good price for unprocessed tobacco leaves will now revive the ailing tobacco farming industry that involves livelihoods of about 46 million people in India.

It will bring fresh business for the likes of ITC, which is the largest buyer, processor and exporter of leaf tobacco in India, and its rivals such as Godfrey Philips India.