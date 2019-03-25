Comm Min introduces online facility to obtain export licence for restricted items

The commerce ministry has introduced an online system for exporters to obtain export licence for restricted category goods, a move aimed at promoting paperless work and ease of doing business. "It has been decided that applications by exporters will be filed online on E-COM module for export authorisations. The consultation process with administrative departments will also be online," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the ministry, has said in a trade notice.

The notice came into effect from March 19 this year.

Exporters need to obtain licence from the government for certain restricted category goods such as bio-fuels.

Currently, application for export of such goods are filed in hard copy and the consultation with the concerned agencies is also done manually.

The move, it said, is aimed at simplifying application filing, and expediting the processing and issuance of export authorisation.

The development will help in promoting ease of doing business for such imports, an official said.

In the online application, exporters will have to upload certain documents such as copy of purchase order of firm involved in the export, and Aayat Niryat Form.

"No hard copy of the application and documents is required to be submitted to DGFT," it said, adding that as a transition arrangement, applications shall be accepted off-line also till March 31.

"From April 1, 2019 it is mandatory to apply online only," it added.

Commenting on the move, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said this is a welcome development and it will help exporters to cut transactions cost also.

"We need more such steps to promote the country's exports," he said.

Recently, the directorate has also come up with a new online facility for obtaining import licence for restricted category goods.

In the latest ease of doing business report of the World Bank, India improved its ranking to 77th rank in 2018 out of 190 nations from 100th earlier.

These rankings are based on 10 parameters, which include trade across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

In the parameter of 'Trading across Borders', India's rank improved to 80th in 2018 from 146th rank in 2017.

During April-February 2018-19, the country's exports grew 8.85 percent to $298.47 billion, while imports rose by 9.75 percent to $464 billion.