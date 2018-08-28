App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

China disputes latest US tariffs at World Trade Organization

Its request to the World Trade Organization opens a 60-day period for the two countries to hold talks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China is challenging the latest round of US tariffs against Chinese goods through the World Trade Organization.

The Chinese government formally requested "dispute consultations" with the United States over the Trump administration's imposition of $16 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods last week. China has responded with similar taxes on US goods.

Its request to the World Trade Organization opens a 60-day period for the two countries to hold talks.

China already is holding talks with the US about its previous tariffs on both Chinese steel and aluminum products and over alleged Chinese violations of US intellectual property protections.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:36 am

tags #trade #World News

