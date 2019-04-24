App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

VRS package may save Rs 1,080 crore in annual salary tab: MTNL chief P K Purwar

He asserted that there is no proposal for lay-offs, and opting for VRS, too, would be purely at the discretion of employees who are eligible for it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) being proposed by the telecom department could save Rs 1,080 crore in annual wage expenses for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), and the telco expects about 9,500 employees to opt for the scheme as and when it comes up, according to its chairman.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has prepared a rescue plan for the distressed PSUs, MTNL and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), in form of a revival package that entails components like VRS, asset monetisation, and allocation of 4G spectrum. According to sources, the revival plan may be taken up by the cabinet soon.

MTNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar told PTI recently that the telecom corporation expects annual salary expenses to reduce by Rs 1,080 crore, from the current about Rs 2,500 crore - bringing it to far more managable levels of 40-50 percent of revenue.

"We are expecting that nearly 50 percent of the targeted employees may (opt for it)... 19,000 employees will be offered and we expect that number of people who will opt for it will be roughly 9,500. We will be saving about Rs 1,080 crore annually in salaries if VRS package is taken by 9,500 people," Purwar said.

related news

He asserted that there is no proposal for lay-offs, and opting for VRS, too, would be purely at the discretion of employees who are eligible for it.

"There is absolutely no proposal in management or government to lay-off any employee in MTNL. VRS is a voluntary offer so it is up to the employees.... We expect that people who are retiring in the next four years may find it quite attractive. So from that point of view, the number which the MTNL management is looking at (around 9,500) is achievable," Purwar said.

Ailing state-run telecom firms MTNL and BSNL have asked for a voluntary retirement scheme for employees on the 'Gujarat model'. Under the model, an amount equivalent to 35 days of salary for each completed year of service, and 25 days of salary for each year of service left till retirement, is offered.

The VRS scheme for BSNL and MTNL will have revenue impact worth Rs 6,365 crore and Rs 2,120 crore on each company, respectively.

The revenue-to-wage ratio in case of MTNL has swelled to 90 percent while in the case of BSNL it is hovering around 60-70 percent. The DoT has recommended that VRS of both PSUs should be funded through a 10-year bond issue and the bonds should be paid back by lease revenue that they will get from land asset monetisation as well as corporations' earnings.

Implementation of VRS is expected to lower expenses of the firms and provide them the much-needed liquidity.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #India #MTNL #Telecom

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

SOTY 2: Punit Malhotra reacts to Kareena Kapoor's wish of Taimur featu ...

EXCLUSIVE! Renee Dhyani and Lalit Bisht had 'marriage plans'; Renee is ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

China Charges Former Interpol Chief With Bribery

2019 Time 100 Gala: Stars Hit the Red Carpet in Style

Etihad Airways Becomes 1st Major Airline to Operate Plastic-free Fligh ...

Probing Coimbatore ISIS Case, NIA Stumbled Upon Sri Lanka Attacker's V ...

Amid Sympathy for Kanhaiya and Loyalty to Lalu, Modi Still Big Draw in ...

I Was in Tears: Indian Women’s Football Team Coach Maymol Rocky Shar ...

India's Might Acknowledged Globally Because of My Foreign Trips: PM Mo ...

Triumph Speed Twin Launched in India at Rs 9.46 Lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Son's Health and Immunisation

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Manchester derby could be most important fixture of se ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.