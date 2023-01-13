Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts in London to rein costs: Report

Vodafone came under immense pressure from investors to simplify its sprawling business, shed poorly performing units and decentralise its global operations,

Vodafone is planning the biggest round of job cuts in five years in a bid to cut costs and revive its poor performance, Financial Times reported on January 13.

The telecom group is looking to sack several hundred employees, most of which are located at its London headquarters, the report said quoting two people aware of the matter.

According to the report, the values of some of the leading groups from the European telecom sector, including BT and Vodafone in the UK, Telefónica in Spain and Orange in France, have been reduced to half in a few challenging years.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also Read: Vodafone CEO Nick Read ousted after commercial challenges

Further, blaming it on the energy prices and rising interest rates, the report said that the power-intensive and indebted businesses have come under huge pressure as the costs have surged.

Vodafone, which employs about 104,000 people globally and 9,400 people in the UK, has had a particularly challenging year. The company came under immense pressure from investors to simplify its sprawling business, shed poorly performing units and decentralise its global operations, FT reported.