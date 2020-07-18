AGR dues | Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to government

Vodafone Idea said it paid another Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore. The telco said in an exchange filing that it had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches.

"In line with the above, the company has yesterday (July 17, 2020) paid a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT (Department of Telecom) towards the AGR dues. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in 3 tranches," the filing said.

With this, the company has paid an aggregate amount of Rs 7,854 crore towards the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, it added.

The Supreme Court had, in the June 18 hearing on the AGR matter, said that private telecom players including Vodafone Idea must outline a reasonable plan and make some payment to "show their bonafide". It also directed telecom companies to provide details with respect to key points like the roadmap for payments in terms of the period required to repay AGR dues; timeline of payment, and security they can provide to guarantee payment.

The SC had adjourned the matter on June 18, and the hearing will continue on July 20.