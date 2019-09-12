App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka

Additionally, to further enhance indoor user experience on 4G, Vodafone Idea Ltd. has deployed the future-fit L900 technology for its customers in Bengaluru.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone Idea Ltd., on September 12 announced the launch of TurboNet 4G in Karnataka where it said it has successfully integrated the erstwhile Vodafone and Idea networks.

With this, Bengaluru has become the country's first metro to get TurboNet 4G services, in addition to other major cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi and Davangere in Karnataka, the telecommunication service provider said.

Additionally, to further enhance indoor user experience on 4G, Vodafone Idea Ltd. has deployed the future-fit L900 technology for its customers in Bengaluru.

Close

"This latest deployment enables higher penetration of 4G in indoor areas offering enhanced network experience for customers," it said in a statement.

related news

The launch of TurboNet 4G follows the successful consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of newer technologies to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country, the statement said.

Circle Business Head Karnataka, Vodafone idea Ltd, Arvind Nevatia said, "With TurboNet 4G, 14 Mn Vodafone Idea customers in Karnataka will get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Companies #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.