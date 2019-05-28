Vodafone Idea completes network consolidation in Punjab

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea on May 28 said it has completed network integration in Punjab, leading to enhanced 4G experience and coverage in the circle.

"Vodafone Idea successfully completes radio network consolidation in Punjab...Punjab becomes the tenth circle to complete full network integration," the company said in a statement.

The consolidation of the network follows India operations of Vodafone, and Idea Cellular merging last year to create the country's largest mobile services company. According to telecom regulator's data, the pan India wireless subscriber base of Vodafone Idea at the end of March 2019 stood at 394.8 million.

The statement on network consolidation in Punjab, said 4G services have been enhanced for both Vodafone and Idea customers in cities including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Moga and Hoshiarpur, among others.

"With a greater number of sites and larger allocation of spectrum for each brand, the network capacity has increased leading to...higher download speeds for users of both brands in the circle.

"Post integration, Vodafone Idea's 4G coverage has increased to cover over 90 per cent of the population across 24 districts with 227 towns and 10,162 villages in Punjab," it said.