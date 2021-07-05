Vodafone Idea asks lenders to give up first charge on collateral to raise funds through other investors: Report

Ravinder Takkar, CEO of Vodafone Idea earlier revealed that the company is in talks with potential investors. (Image-shutterstock)

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has reportedly asked bankers to let go of the first charge on its collateral with the bank in order to raise funds from international banks using those securities as it struggles with liabilities of Rs 1.8 trillion.

Citing two bankers aware of the matter, Mint reported that the lenders were asking the company to bring in more investors through debt and equity. However, the potential investors have sought guarantees in the form of collateral, the first charge on all of which is held by the existing lenders.

"One of the proposals put forth by the company is to request banks to dilute their charge on the security. While many banks are not too keen about this option, banks want to know whether this could be a long-term solution to Vodafone Idea’s problem," said the banker.

Ravinder Takkar, CEO of Vodafone Idea revealed that the company is in talks with potential investors. "On fundraising, we are currently in active discussion with potential investors," he said.

Takkar did not give a firm timeline for fundraising - which has been significantly delayed - but emphasised that the company is fully engaged with investors and "interest" continues.

He said that pricing is the "biggest problem" of the industry, and added that floor price remains the "best and most preferred" way to fix the issue.

"Pricing is much lower than it needs to be, whereas the consumption that customers and overall citizens enjoy is significantly higher than what it used to be several years ago," Takkar said.

Another banker told the publication that the company has "wasted time taking action on its stressed financial situation." Now, the option before the company is to either bring in equity or file for insolvency under the insolvency and bankruptcy code.

In a recent SOS to the Telecom Department, the troubled operator had said it will be "unable to pay the instalment of Rs 8,292 crore due on April 9, 2022" due to "cash being used for payment of AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues and the inability of the operations to generate the required cash in a predatory pricing situation."

