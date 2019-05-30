App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

TTML to raise up to Rs 35,000 crore through equity, debt

Out of the total, the company has received board approval to raise Rs 15,000 crore from its promoters which include Tata Sons and its subsidiaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd will raise up to Rs 35,000 crore through preferential shares and non-convertible debentures, according to a BSE filing by the firm.

Out of the total, the company has received board approval to raise Rs 15,000 crore from its promoters which include Tata Sons and its subsidiaries.

The board of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd (TTML) has approved raising of the rest of Rs 20,000 crore through non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, has approved raising of additional funds by issue of...redeemable preference shares to the promoter/s on preferential basis up to an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crores; and/or non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches up to an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore," the filing said.

related news

The company has reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 579.55 crore in the quarter ended March 31, due to partial reversal of impairment provision it made in previous years. TTML had recorded a loss of Rs 681.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The annual loss of TTML narrowed to Rs 667.6 crore for 2018-19 from Rs 9,841.99 crore in the previous fiscal.

TTML in a note said the accumulated loss of the company at the end of the financial year 2018-19 has exceeded paid-up capital and reserves.

"The company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets" as on March 31, the note said.

However, it has received a support letter from its promoter indicating that the promoter will take necessary actions to organise for any shortfall in liquidity during the period of 12 months from the balance sheet date, a statement signed by TTML Managing Director N Srinath said on May 29.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Telecom

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.