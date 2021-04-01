English
TRAI revised data suggests Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 million users in January

Earlier this month, Trai had said that Vodafone added 1.7 million wireless customers in January.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 million wireless users in January instead of a gain of 1.7 million reported earlier, revised data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) suggests.

An Economic Times report quoted a corrigendum released by TRAI on telecom subscription data for the month of January citing an 'inadvertent error' made by Vodafone Idea in reporting its subscribers in the Uttar Pradesh (West) circle.

As per the corrected figures, Vi lost 2.3 million wireless users in January. In December 2020, the company lost 5.7 million customers, the highest since March 2020.

In a clarification posted on the company website, VIL said: "We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January 21 submitted to TRAI in regular course."

"We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to TRAI," it added.

Meanwhile, rival telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio added 5.9 million and 2 million wireless subscribers, respectively, in January.

Reliance Jio retained its spot of being the largest telco by market share at 35.30 percent while Airtel’s market share widened to 29.62 percent in January.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,153.77 million at the end of December 2020 to 1,163.41 million at the end of January 2021, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.84 percent.

The broadband segment, (wired + wireless) witnessed a growth of 1.36 percent MoM. Total broadband subscribers increased from 747.41 million at the end of December 2020 to 757.61 million at the end of January 2021.

Disclaimer: Reliance Jio is the digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, which is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
TAGS: #India #TRAI
first published: Apr 1, 2021 01:49 pm

