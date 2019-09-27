App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI gives more time to telcos to implement revamped MNP norms; Nov 11 new deadline

The revamped mobile number portability (MNP) or port out rules aim to makes the entire process faster and simpler, and Trai has prescribed two days timeline for port out requests within a service area, cutting the migration process from seven days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom regulator TRAI has extended, to November 11, the deadline for implementation of new mobile number portability rules for consumers wanting to switch to a new operator without changing their mobile number.

The revamped mobile number portability (MNP) or port out rules aim to makes the entire process faster and simpler, and Trai has prescribed two days timeline for port out requests within a service area, cutting the migration process from seven days.

The deadline for implementation of MNP Regulations, which was earlier slated to come into effect from September 30, 2019, was extended after the telecom operators and MNP Service Providers (MNPSPs) sought more time to perform testing before migration to the new process, in order to ensure that subscribers are not inconvenienced.

Close

"According to the responses provided by TSPs (telecom service providers), MNPSPs and Telecom Department; the authority...has extended the timeline for implementation of ...Mobile Number Portability Regulations, from September 30, 2019 to November 11, 2019," TRAI said in a statement.

related news

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had issued mobile number portability regulations in December, and the revised process was scheduled to come into force from September 30, 2019. The push back in timelines is expected to offer a relief to operators.

"As per the discussions taken place during the meetings with MNPSPs and TSPs on 17.09.2019 and 23.09.2019, it was suggested that robust testing should be performed before migration to the new process so that the subscribers are not inconvenienced later for any system related issues," the sectoral watchdog said.

The industry informed TRAI that they still have to offer the 'acceptance testing' to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in some of the service areas and added that additional time of two weeks is needed for robust internal and Inter-Operator Testing (IOT) and another 2-3 weeks for the testing to be carried out by respective Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring (TERM) cells of the department.

"Further, an email received from TERM Cell, DoT Maharashtra...had indicated paucity of time to complete the testing before the September 30, 2019," it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #India #Telecom

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.