Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI chief Ram Sewak Sharma gets two year extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved reappointment of Sharma as chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ram Sewak Sharma was today given two year extension as the chief of the telecom regulator TRAI, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved reappointment of Sharma as chair person of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a further period beyond August 10, 2018 upto September 30, 2020, i.e. the date on which he attains the age of 65 years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He was in July 2015 named as the TRAI chief for a three year period.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 06:59 pm

