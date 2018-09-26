App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom service providers must give high level of consumer satisfaction: Narendra Modi

He was chairing the 29th interaction through 'Pragati' -- an information and communication technology-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation of various projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom service providers should ensure a "high level" of consumer satisfaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while reviewing resolution of grievances in the sector, according to a statement from his office.

Modi was briefed on the progress made in grievance resolution, including technology interventions made recently.

"The Prime Minister said that resolution of issues related to the telecom sector should be based on latest technological solutions. He emphasised that service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction," the statement said.

The PM also reviewed the progress of eight important infrastructure projects in the railway, urban development, road, power, and coal sectors.

These projects are spread over several states including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress made in the working of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana, especially in the working of District Mineral Foundations.

Noting that significant resources are now available to several mineral-bearing districts, he urged officials, both at the Centre and state levels, to ensure that the funds are utilised to bring about a qualitative improvement in the quality of life, and "ease of living" of people in these districts.

He also noted that this is an opportunity to bring the aspirational districts out of their chronic development deficit, the statement said.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 10:28 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Telecom

