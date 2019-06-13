Telecom panel asks TRAI to reconsider recommendations on spectrum auction

The apex decision making body at the Telecom Department on June 13 decided to refer to TRAI for reconsideration the recommendations on spectrum auction amid industry's concerns on pricing.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), which met on June 13, also approved the terms and conditions for 5G trials in the country, sources said.

The official privy to the development said that the DCC members felt that TRAI should revisit its recommendations keeping in mind government's overall objective of Digital India and Broadband for All. They also noted that given the intense consolidation in the sector, TRAI should also aim to ensure adequate competition.