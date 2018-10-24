Telecom operators want voluntary use of Aadhaar to be allowed for e-KYC: Report

Telecom companies are asking the Centre to explore legal ways to bring back Aadhaar-based customer verification, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The operators have suggested either approaching the Supreme Court (SC) for allowing voluntary submission of Aadhaar number for the electronic know your customer (e-KYC) process or bringing in a legislative framework.

The telcos believe that customers will not have to go through any other time-consuming e-KYC method if they are given a voluntary option to get themselves verified using Aadhaar, the news daily reported.

The development comes at a time when the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and telecom operators are working out a new way for e-KYC.

The new method involves a live picture of the customer with a time stamp and photo of a government-issued ID card.

"We still believe Aadhaar is the most secure from the security point of view and the best method to ensure customer privacy is maintained," Rajan Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told the newspaper.

"We have requested DoT to see if Aadhaar can be brought back under conditions that comply with the Supreme Court’s order," Mathews added.

The telecom operators' proposal may, however, require discussions with legislative bodies and the home ministry before it comes up for approval.

The SC had in September struck down provisions in the Aadhaar Act that allowed biometric verification by private companies.