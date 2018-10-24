App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telecom operators want voluntary use of Aadhaar to be allowed for e-KYC: Report

The development comes at a time when the DoT, UIDAI and telecom operators are working out a new way for e-KYC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Telecom companies are asking the Centre to explore legal ways to bring back Aadhaar-based customer verification, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The operators have suggested either approaching the Supreme Court (SC) for allowing voluntary submission of Aadhaar number for the electronic know your customer (e-KYC) process or bringing in a legislative framework.

The telcos believe that customers will not have to go through any other time-consuming e-KYC method if they are given a voluntary option to get themselves verified using Aadhaar, the news daily reported.

The development comes at a time when the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and telecom operators are working out a new way for e-KYC.

related news

The new method involves a live picture of the customer with a time stamp and photo of a government-issued ID card.

"We still believe Aadhaar is the most secure from the security point of view and the best method to ensure customer privacy is maintained," Rajan Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told the newspaper.

"We have requested DoT to see if Aadhaar can be brought back under conditions that comply with the Supreme Court’s order," Mathews added.

The telecom operators' proposal may, however, require discussions with legislative bodies and the home ministry before it comes up for approval.

The SC had in September struck down provisions in the Aadhaar Act that allowed biometric verification by private companies.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:35 am

tags #Aadhaar #Business #Companies #Telecom

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.