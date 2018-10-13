App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom operators asked to improve network connectivity in J&K's Poonch

The representatives of the telecommunication companies promised to improve the network

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stating that poor mobile phone coverage impeded relief and rescue operations during recent ceasefire violations, authorities of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir directed telecom service providers to improve their network connectivity in the region.

"The irregular network coupled with poor voice quality and coverage impedes relief and rescue operations, thereby hampering administrative reach during ceasefire violations along the Line of Control," deputy commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav said.

Speaking at a meeting held with representatives of various telecommunication companies, Yadav asked the telecom service providers to immediately restore and improve the mobile phone network in the district to avoid inconveniencing the local subscribers.

An official spokesman said the deputy commissioner stressed on the need to develop a strong communication network in the district for reducing the reaction time of the administration.

He asked the telecommunication companies to make the best use of existing infrastructure apart from creating additional facilities in the district.

During the meeting, officials said all companies had completed work for installation of towers at different sites and many other sites in Mandi, Poonch, Surankote and Mendhar were acquired by them, the spokesman said.

The representatives of the telecommunication companies promised to improve the network.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 06:10 pm

