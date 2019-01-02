App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 cr in Oct; BSNL, RJio gain users

Reliance Jio alone added over 1 crore and BSNL added 3.66 lakh customers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Only two operators, Reliance Jio and state-run BSNL, gained new subscribers in October, leading to a marginal growth in overall telecom user base to 119.2 crore, according to the TRAI data.

Reliance Jio and BSNL jointly added over 1.08 crore new mobile phone customers, while rest of the operators -- Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices, MTNL and Reliance Communications -- lost more than 1.01 crore customers.

Reliance Jio alone added over 1 crore and BSNL added 3.66 lakh customers.

"Virtual Network Operator (VNO) of BSNL has started reporting of its subscribers in the month of October 2018 and the same has been included in the subscriber number of BSNL," the report said.

related news

Vodafone Idea lost 73.61 lakh mobile subscribers, Airtel 18.64 lakh, Tata Teleservices lost 9.25 lakh, MTNL 8,068 and RCom 3,831 customers.

Mobile telephony dominates Indian telecom market with 98 percent market share.

The number of telephone subscribers in the country increased to 119.2 crore in October from 119.14 crore in September, according to subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Mobile phone segment grew to 117 crore in October from 116.92 crore in September while the wireline subscribers base declined to 2.2 crore from 2.21 crore during the period under review.

Decline in wireline base was mainly due to BSNL which lost 85,200 fixedline customers, followed by RCom (14,120), MTNL (8,684), Tata Teleservices (3,398) and Quadrant (3092).

Bharti and Vodafone gained 16,340 and 8,894 wireline customers respectively in October.

The number of broadband customers of 306 service providers increased by around 3 percent to 49.61 crore in October from 48.17 crore in September.

Top five service providers constituted 98.42 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers in October.

"These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (26.27 crore), Bharti Airtel (10.13 crore), Vodafone Idea (10.13 crore), BSNL (2.03 crore) and Tata Tele Group (25 lakh)," the report said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #BSNL #Business #India #reliance jio #Telecom

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.