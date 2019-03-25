App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom cos revenue to decline for 3rd consecutive year: Report

After the 11 percent decline in revenues in FY18 to Rs 2.1 lakh crore, the industry topline is expected to further decline by 7 percent in FY19, the agency said, adding it expects a 6 percent growth in FY20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reliance Jio-induced pains for the telecom sector will continue with the industry slated to report decline in revenue for the third consecutive year, a report said on March 25.

However, there is room for a "minor recovery" in the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20, the report by domestic rating agency ICRA Ratings said.

The intense competition after the launch of Jio has continued and the pricing pressure manifested in "severe deterioration in the financial performance, marked by decline in revenues, lower profitability (even losses for some telcos) and low cash generation", it said.

After the 11 percent decline in revenues in FY18 to Rs 2.1 lakh crore, the industry topline is expected to further decline by 7 percent in FY19, the agency said, adding it expects a 6 percent growth in FY20.

related news

From a profitability perspective, it said the operating profit decline is expected to narrow to 18 percent in FY19 from the 21 percent decline in the previous fiscal, the agency said, adding the same is expected to go up by 20 percent in FY20.

"FY20 can witness the benefits of higher data usage, and a relatively more consolidated and stable industry structure resulting in some pricing discipline," its sector head and vice president Harsh Jagnani said.

He, however, was quick to add that the improvement in performance comes on a low base and despite the increase, it will still be lower than the peak in FY16.

In FY20, operators will be bolstered by the planned deleveraging initiatives to the tune of Rs 90,000-1 lakh crore, it said.

The overall debt for the sector will come down to Rs 4.3 lakh crore in end FY20 from the Rs 4.75 lakh crore expected in March 2019, it said.

Based on the December quarter trends, it said the decline in ARPU (average revenue per user) has been arrested and the incumbent operators are looking for triggers of upward movement, with some operators implementing minimum recharge plans.

The Government also stands to lose out in the process as non-tax revenues earned by it in terms of license fee and spectrum usage charges will go down, the agency said.

These two revenue lines declined by 24 percent in FY18 and are expected to decline further in FY19, ICRA said, estimating the non-tax revenues from the sector to be in the range of Rs 35,000-40,000 crore per year in FY19 and FY20.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Icra #India #Telecom

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Will Campaign For TMC’s Andaman ...

Rahul Gandhi Considering Second Seat Reflects Congress's Strength in U ...

China Pumps-in USD 2.2 Billion in Pakistan's Dwindling Forex Reserves

Trump Has No Problem with Release of Mueller Report : White House

Youngistan Hindu College

HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per T ...

First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at ...

Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Pusted PM Thaksin Shin ...

Sadhvi Pragya Says Willing to Take on Digvijaya Singh From Bhopal Lok ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

NEIDP inducts 5 ex-Congress MLAs in Manipur ahead of LS polls; experts ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Criminal collusion between Donald Trump, Russia ahead of 2016 election ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.