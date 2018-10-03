App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telcos' gross revenue dips 10% to Rs 58,401 cr in June qtr; licence fees too shrink

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the GR declined by 6.10 percent, however, AGR increased by 2.40 percent in quarter June 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The gross revenue of telecom service providers and licence fee paid to the government declined by around 10 percent to Rs 58,401 crore and Rs 2,929 crore, respectively, in April-June 2018 on year-on-year basis, a Trai report said.

"Gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector for the quarter ended June 2018 has been Rs 58,401 crore and Rs 36,552 crore, respectively," Trai's Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator report said.

The GR and AGR declined by 10 and 8.11 percent, respectively on year-on-year basis.

The decline in AGR, which is revenue earned from sale of telecom services, led to fall in licence fees paid to the government by around 10 percent to Rs 2,929 crore, according to the report.

The revenue of telecom operators from sale of services to retail subscribers, technically called access services, declined by 14.95 percent to Rs 25,585 crore. The access services accounted for 70 percent of the total AGR in the telecom segment.

"In Access services, GR, license fee, spectrum usage charges and pass through charges declined by 9.07 percent, 2.88 percent, 2.21 percent and 21.86 percent, respectively in quarter ended June 2018," the report said.

The GR and AGR of the telecom service providers have been on decline, barring few exceptions, after it peaked to Rs 73,344.66 crore and Rs 53,383.55 crore in April-June 2016 quarter with average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 140.88.

The licence fee collected by the government during this quarter in 2016 was Rs 4,314 crore.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 09:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Telecom

