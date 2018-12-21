App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telcos get time until February to roll out pesky call complaint mechanism

In an amendment to the regulations issued on July 19, TRAI has extended time to put in place blockchain technology based mechanism under regulation 24 for recording complaints in detail.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Telecom regulator TRAI has extended the timeline until February-end for service providers to put in place a complaint mechanism and associated penalties to check pesky calls and messages.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will start imposing penalty of up to 50 lakh per calendar month from March if telecom operators fail to adhere to clause of Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Amendment) Regulations 2018.

In an amendment to the regulations issued on July 19, TRAI has extended time to put in place blockchain technology based mechanism under regulation 24 for recording complaints in detail.

The regulator extended time to put in place the mechanism till February 28.

"Regulations 26, 27 and sub-regulations...of regulation 25 of these regulations shall come in to force with effect from February 28," the amendment note said.

The regulation 26, 27 and 25 are about record keeping and reporting, consequences for the originating access provider (OAP) failing to curb the unsolicited commercial communications sent through its network and complaint mechanism respectively.

These regulations were scheduled to be effective from 150 days within the pesky calls and messaging rules were notified by TRAI un July.

Under the rule, TRAI has made provision to impose slab based financial disincentive with maximum penalty not exceeding Rs 50 lakh per calendar month.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 09:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Telecom

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.