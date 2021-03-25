English
Spectrum sold in the recent auction can be used for 5G: MoS telecom

PTI
March 25, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST

The government on Wednesday said the spectrum auctioned earlier this month can be used for deploying 5G services.

Recently, the government conducted an auction of spectrum in 700 MHz (megahertz), 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands in March 2021.

Bidders acquired spectrum bands of 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz and 2300 Mhz.

"Spectrum acquired through auction can be used to provide services using any technology including 5G," Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre told Lok Sabha.

He said bids for 855.60 MHz spectrum with a total valuation of Rs 77,820.82 have been received and a total of Rs 21,918.48 crore as an upfront payment has been received in the financial year 2020-21.

"A total of 3 bidders participated in the spectrum auction conducted in March 2021 and there were total six rounds of bidding. Spectrum was sold in 74 LSA (licensed service area)-Band combinations.

"A total of 2308.80 MHz spectrum with a total valuation of Rs 40,0396.20 crore at reserve price was put to auction," the minister said.
