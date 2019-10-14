India now has 268 mobile manufacturing companies, only two in 2014: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India now has 268 mobile manufacturing companies including some of the biggest players while there were just two five years back, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the India Mobile Congress 2019 on October 14.

Prasad also said he was very keen that India should become a big centre for data analytic, data cleaning and data refining. India is generating the biggest data in the world," he added.

"India Mobile Congress is a congregation of discussion, sharing but also empowering the common people," Prasad said. "That's the larger vision."

Amid widespread concerns over exorbitant pricing of radiowaves including 5G, Prasad promised "reforms" in spectrum pricing and said that auctions will take place in the current financial year.

Prasad said the government was aware and alive to some problems and challenges being faced by the industry.

"Spectrum auctions will be done this financial year... We are undertaking some reforms in spectrum pricing," he said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had last year recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies, including those for 5G services, at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore, but the financially-stressed industry that is buckling under high debt, had argued that proposed prices are unaffordable and exorbitant.