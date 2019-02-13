Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC reserves order on Ericsson's contempt plea against Reliance Comm chief Anil Ambani, others

During the hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, said there was wilful disobedience of apex court's orders and contempt action should be initiated against them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on February 13 reserved its verdict on Ericsson India's plea seeking contempt action against Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani and two others for non-clearance of its Rs 550-crore dues. A bench of justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran said it is reserving its verdict.

During the hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, said there was wilful disobedience of apex court's orders and contempt action should be initiated against them.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for RCom, countered the argument and said no contempt was made as no orders of the apex court were violated.

Ambani, Reliance Telecom Ltd chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel Ltd chairperson Chhaya Virani, were present in the courtroom.

The court had on October 23 last year asked RCom to clear the dues by December 15, 2018, saying delayed payment would attract an interest of 12 per cent per annum.

The plea by Ericsson had sought that the court direct Ambani and the lenders forum to hand over the Rs 550 crore with interest from sale proceeds as per the October 23 order.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:40 pm

