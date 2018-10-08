App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC notice to Centre, BSNL on use of 2G technology in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

"2G and 3G technologies have already been declared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as 'yester-years' technology," the plea said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court asked the Centre and telecom operator BSNL to respond to a plea seeking to quash an agreement for use of "outdated" 2G technology in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta issued notices to the Centre and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as the petitioner claimed that 2G technology was used in these areas despite the fact that telecom regulator Trai and the DoT had themselves said it was outdated.

The plea, filed by NGO Telecom Watchdog, has challenged the Delhi High Court's August 13 order by which its plea in the regard was dismissed.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, told the bench that there was a direction from the communications ministry that in future, all mobile networks would be 4G but in two districts of Assam and entire Arunachal Pradesh, 2G towers were being installed.

related news

He alleged that as per the contract for the work, the cost was Rs 80 lakh per tower but it should have been Rs 11 lakh per tower for 2G based technology.

The plea has sought to quash the agreement signed between the Department of Telecom (DoT) and state-owned BSNL on January 16 this year mandating use of an outdated technology 2G, which was being purchased at huge cost of Rs 2,258 crore from two private companies with "malafide intention".

"2G and 3G technologies have already been declared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as 'yester-years' technology," the plea said.

It claimed that the agreement was "discriminatory" as the Telecom Commission had last year decided to have 2G+4G technology but excluded Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam - Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao - for "no reason".

"Move to deploy an outdated 2G technology in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam is to wrongly enrich two private companies at the cost of exchequer," it alleged.

The plea further said that as per the Indian Telegraphy Act, the government was obliged to provide all types of telegraphy services at affordable rates to rural and unconnected areas.

According to the plea, a separate universal service obligation (USO) fund, which was in operation since 2002, has an unspent amount of Rs 48,393 crore as on June 30 this year, which cannot be used for any other purposes.

USO fund is collected from the consumers of telecom services to provide financial support to operators to provide services in uncovered villages.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 08:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Telecom

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.