    Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 34 more cities, takes total connectivity count to 225

    Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    With this launch, Jio 5G services are available in over 200 cities in the country.

    Reliance Jio on January 31 launched its 5G services in 34 more cities, expanding the telecom major's connectivity further across the country to 225 cities so far.

    With this, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting January 31, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

    Among gradual 5G service launches across the country, Jio had earlier announced that it has added connectivity to 50 cities across 17 states and Union Territories.

    "A 5G network rollout of this scale is a first anywhere in the world, and 2023 will be a landmark year for India," the telco said.