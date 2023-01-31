Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 34 more cities, takes total connectivity count to 225

With this launch, Jio 5G services are available in over 200 cities in the country.

Reliance Jio on January 31 launched its 5G services in 34 more cities, expanding the telecom major's connectivity further across the country to 225 cities so far.

With this, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting January 31, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Among gradual 5G service launches across the country, Jio had earlier announced that it has added connectivity to 50 cities across 17 states and Union Territories.

"A 5G network rollout of this scale is a first anywhere in the world, and 2023 will be a landmark year for India," the telco said.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

Meanwhile, Jio had reported a net profit of Rs 4,638 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, up 28.3 percent from the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,615 crore in the same quarter last year.

In its December quarter, Jio's net subscriber addition was 5.3 million as gross adds remained strong at 34.2 million in 3Q FY23, RIL said. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 17.5 percent YoY to Rs 178.20 per subscriber per month due to a better subscriber mix.