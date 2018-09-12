App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Jio confirms TRAI penalty over certain service parametres

Reliance Jio will take necessary action after obtaining requisite clarification from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Jio has been asked by telecom regulator TRAI to pay financial disincentive of Rs 34 lakh "for not meeting certain call centre service parametres", its parent firm RIL said.

Reliance Jio will take necessary action after obtaining requisite clarification from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a regulatory filing.

"Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received communication from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding payment of financial disincentive of Rs 34 lakh for not meeting certain call centre service parameters," it said.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel had yesterday confirmed that it has received demand notices towards penalties totalling Rs 11 lakh for six circles - Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat - for the quarter ended March 2018.

Airtel's penalties were on parameters such as accessibility of call centre, percentage of calls answered by the operators and metering and billing credibility, Airtel had informed in BSE filing.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 10:27 pm

tags #India #reliance jio #Telecom #TRAI

