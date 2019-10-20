Reliance Jio adds 1.85 lakh Kolkata subscribers in August

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has added 1.85 lakh subscribers in August in the city, a company statement said.

The gain in subscribers' base has been fuelled by "fast expansion of its all 4G network coverage and popular Jio Phone", it said.

As per TRAI report, the subscriber base stands at 95.84 lakhs as of August, the company said in a statement.

"Nationally also, Jio continued its dominance in subscriber additions in August as it added over 84.45 lakh subscribers, becoming the only service provider to have added subscribers in the month," it added.