App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reducing telecom vendors won't be healthy for industry, says Vodafone amid concerns over Huawei

Apart from Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia are the two other major telecom vendors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vodafone on February 25 said there are only three major telecom vendors, including Huawei, in the world and moving to block the Chinese company would not be good for the industry.

Apart from Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia are the two other major telecom vendors.

"This is not a Vodafone topic, it is an industry topic. Huawei plays a major role in supply chain (of telecom equipment). If you look at it from our perspective, we have resiliency and security in our networks. If we concentrate down to two players, it is not healthy," Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said here.

He was responding to queries regarding discussions going on in the industry about security issues related to Huawei.

In India, Vodafone's joint venture Vodafone Idea has partnered with Huawei for 5G trials.

Certain countries have blocked purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei due to security concerns. According to reports, there are attempts to block purchase of Huawei equipment due to global politics rather than security concerns.

Read also indicated that there is a need for evidence-based facts for decision making with respect to choosing vendors.

The decision of Vodafone to stop using Huawei equipment and adopting Nokia solution in Germany was only a business decision and it should not be misread, he said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Huawei #Telecom #Vodafone

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.