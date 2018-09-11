App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 11:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Received demand notices towards penalties for March quarter: Bharti Airtel

These penalties are on parameters such as accessibility of call centre, percentage of calls answered by the operators and metering and billing credibility, Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel confirmed that it has received demand notices towards penalties totalling Rs 11 lakh for six circles for the quarter ended March 2018.

These penalties are on parameters such as accessibility of call centre, percentage of calls answered by the operators and metering and billing credibility, Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

"We confirm that Bharti Airtel Limited (the Company) has received demand notices towards penalties totaling to a sum of Rs. 11 lakhs in respect of 6 circles namely, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat for the quarter ending March 2018," it said.

The Company will deal appropriately with such demand notices, it added.

PTI earlier reported that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Indian (TRAI) has imposed penalties on major telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel, for slipping on various service quality benchmarks for the March 2018 quarter.

Besides Airtel, Trai has also imposed fines on other operators, including Reliance Jio as well as Vodafone and Idea Cellular (now merged).

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:59 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #TRAI

