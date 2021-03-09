Not able to receive OTP from your bank, other SMSes? Check here why

Representative image

Wondering why it happened?

Lakhs of consumers around the country suffered an outage on messaging services affecting One Time Password (OTP) delivery for a host of services such as bank transactions, credit card payments, railway ticket bookings and even Co-WIN vaccine registrations.

From 12 am on March 8, the telecommunication companies implemented the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI's) regulations after much delay.

Which services were disrupted?

The regulations were notified in 2018 to curb the problem of Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) or spam. According to TRAI’s regulation on unsolicited commercial communication, content scrubbing is the process where telcos verify every SMS content with a registered template before delivering it.

Reportedly, services including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar enabled Payments (AePS), net banking, and credit card payments were disrupted due to the outage. Other services like railway booking and Co-WIN vaccine registrations were also obstructed.

What are the new regulations?

Private and public banks also complained of disruption in banking services and held the telcos responsible for the disruptions. According to a report in the Economic Times, approximately 40 percent of the nearly one billion daily average commercial SMSes failed to deliver. It further noted that banks witnessed a failure rate of about 25 percent until the evening of March 8, 2021.

In 2018, TRAI noted that the 'Do Not Disturb' service under regulations made in 2010 had twenty-three crore subscribers but the problem of pesky messaging was not fully contained because unscrupulous elements started obtaining customers' consent, often surreptitiously, or resorted to using of unregistered telemarketers that call or message from a ten-digit number. In more recent times, the incidence of fraud calls had also risen.

TRAI's new regulations were formulated leveraging technology which offered a more agile process to deal with the dynamic nature of this problem.

The regulations require that consent be explicitly recorded by a third party and be activated only after subscribers' confirmation. Furthermore, the subscriber is given the option to revoke his or her consent, if it's abused or is no longer relevant.

However, the striking feature of the regulation is the Distributed Ledger Technology (or blockchain) which means that companies, banks, telemarketers, and government agencies are required to register themselves with the telecom service providers and also get their templates or message contents registered for successful delivery to the consumer. This process is called content scrubbing.

In case the templates or the sender isn't registered, the telecom service provider blocks the delivery of such a message to control spam messaging. The rationale behind the regulations is to check the pesky calls and messages sent to customers and to crack down on financial frauds and erring telemarketers.

The Blame Game

"It appears to be the first instance anywhere in the world touse this technology at such a scale in the telecom sector." TRAI had said at the time of notifying the regulations in 2018.

On March 8, the telecom companies reportedly took the companies, banks, and governmental agencies by surprise when it implemented these regulations. Following the outage, telecom companies were blamed for the faulty implementation of the regulations.

In November 2020, TRAI had imposed a Rs 35 crore collective penalty on eight operators including Vodafone Idea, Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), and Bharti Airtel for Telecom Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) violations, which allowed cybercriminals to dupe customers via fake SMSes.

In February 2021, the Delhi High court also directed TRAI to ensure "complete and strict" compliance with these regulations notified about three years ago.

Reportedly, the Indian Banks' Association requested a postponement of these regulations with TRAI after its implementation on March 8. However, an official at TRAI told the Economic Times that constant reminders were sent to banks regarding the impending deadline for the past 15 days. “We haven’t received any official complaint about any disruption,” the official added.