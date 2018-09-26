App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NDCP 2018 promises to provide broadband access to all with 50 MBPS speed

The policy will also establish a comprehensive data protection regime and enforce accountability through suitable institutional channels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Cabinet on September 26 approved a new telecom policy called the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018.

Government spokesperson and director general of Press Information Bureau Sitanshu Kar tweeted the development and said that the Telecom Commission has been renamed as the Digital Communications Commission.

NDCP 2018 aims to ensure broadband connectivity to all uncovered areas of the country. Every citizen will be provided with connectivity of up to 50 MBPS while Gram Panchayats will be provided up to 1 GBPS connectivity by 2020 and 10 GBPS by 2022.

Investment to the tune of USD 100 billion is expected to come to the digital communications sector and the internet-of-things ecosystem will be expanded to over five billion connected devices. Additionally, one million people will be trained for building new age skill.

The policy will also establish a comprehensive data protection regime and enforce accountability through suitable institutional channels. It will also ensure that digital communications infrastructure and services are properly secured.

Kar’s tweet also outlined the strategy of the NDCP 2018, which would begin with the establishment of a National Digital Grid following the creation of a National Fibre Authority. Common service ducts and utility corridors will also be established in all new city and highway road project.

A collaborative institutional mechanism between the Centre, state and local bodies for common rights of way, cost and timeline standardisation will also be created. The strategy also highlights that all barriers to approvals will be removed.

At last, the development of open access next-generation networks will also be facilitated.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 05:13 pm

