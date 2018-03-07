More than one lakh Aircel customers registered to join BSNL

State-owned BSNL on Tuesday said more than one lakh customers of troubled telecom operator Aircel have registered under the mobile number portability facility to join the network.

Last month, 57,345 customers ported into BSNL through MNP from Aircel and 1.85 lakh existing customers registered to join the network, BSNL Tamil Nadu circle, Chief General Manager, R Marshal Antony Leo said.

"In the last five days (March 1 and 5, 2018) 1.28 lakh customers have ported into BSNL, while 66,886 customers have already joined the network," he told reporters here.

Last week Aircel said it has filed for bankruptcy as the company has been facing "troubled times" in a "highly financially stressed" industry.

"Intense competition following the disruptive entry of a new player, legal and regulatory challenges, high level of unsustainable debt and increased losses had together caused significant "negative business and reputational impact" on the company," Aircel had said.

Leo said that under the initiative to set up BSNL Wi-Fi hotspots in the country, 58 locations with 84 access points have so far been commissioned in Tamil Nadu.

On the launch of 4G service, he said BSNL has signed an agreement with Nokia Ltd to roll it out in 10 circles in the Western and Southern zones of the country, including in Tamil Nadu. 566 4G e-Node B equipment has been alloted for 4G service in the Tamil Nadu circle, which will be provided on allocation of spectrum by the Department of Telecommunication, he said.

Leo also announced new plans and tariffs for customers opting to use the company's landline and broadband facilities.

Under Experience LL 49 plan for landline customers, there would be no installation charges till July 17, 2018. Similarly the popular BB 249 plan for broadband customers was available till March 31, 2018, he said.

For customers in the Tamil Nadu circle,excluding Chennai, the download limit for broadband users was also enhanced.

In the BB Combo Unlimited 699 plan, it has been increased to 30GB from 8GB, while under Unlimited 1049 plan it has been doubled to 60GB from 30GB. Leo said the Free calling facility offered to customers on Sundays has been extended upto April 30, 2018.