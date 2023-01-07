Jio launches 5G services in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Expanding its connectivity across the country further, Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched Jio True 5G services at an event at State Data Centre on January 7.

"Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities, opening new growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT," Jio, which is Reliance Industries telecom arm, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: How the Jio juggernaut turbocharged the start-up ecosystem

Further, Jio stated that in the next couple of months, Jio True 5G services will be available in Kota, Ajmer, and Bikaner as well. "By the end of 2023, every town, taluka, and tehsil of Rajasthan will have Jio True 5G coverage," it added.

Starting today, January 7, Jio users in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur will be invited to the 'Jio Welcome Offer' and experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

At present, Jio is offering unlimited access to 5G data to select customers in the city where it has rolled out its 5G services.

On the occasion, Gehlot said, “I congratulate the people of Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur on the launch of 5G services. Jio has brought a quality improvement in e-services & 5G will bring a new revolution in the direction. The dream of good governance will also come true with 5G.” Commenting at the launch, Jio Spokesperson added, “We are thrilled to commence Jio True 5G services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. Soon, the True 5G network will expand rapidly across the state. Jio is the operator of choice in Rajasthan. Currently, Jio is the only 5G network in Rajasthan. Yesterday, January 6, Jio launched 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri as well. "The launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP - Global Investor Summit at Indore Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE