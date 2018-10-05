HFCL bags Rs 879 crore deal from TCIL

Domestic telecom gear maker Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) said it has received purchase order worth Rs 879 crore from state-run TCIL for supplying and rolling out of broadband equipment under BharatNet project.

"We are pleased to inform you that the company has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 879 crore approximately from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited," HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

TCIL has won a bid from state-run telecom operator BSNL for rolling out national broadband project BharatNet and it has sub-contracted the same to HFCL.

"The scope of work under the above contract inter-alia includes Survey, Procurement, Supply, Trenching, Laying, Installation, Testing and Maintenance of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Accessories and GPON Equipment in the State of Madhya Pradesh under BharatNet Phase-II Network," the filing said.

The contract bagged by HFCL also includes operation and maintenance services for a period of seven years after warranty of one year.

The government has plans to connect all 2.5 lakh village panchayats by optical fibre based high-speed broadband services by March 2019.