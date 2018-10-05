App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

HFCL bags Rs 879 crore deal from TCIL

TCIL has won a bid from state-run telecom operator BSNL for rolling out national broadband project BharatNet and it has sub-contracted the same to Himachal Futuristic Communications.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Domestic telecom gear maker Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) said it has received purchase order worth Rs 879 crore from state-run TCIL for supplying and rolling out of broadband equipment under BharatNet project.

"We are pleased to inform you that the company has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 879 crore approximately from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited," HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

TCIL has won a bid from state-run telecom operator BSNL for rolling out national broadband project BharatNet and it has sub-contracted the same to HFCL.

"The scope of work under the above contract inter-alia includes Survey, Procurement, Supply, Trenching, Laying, Installation, Testing and Maintenance of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Accessories and GPON Equipment in the State of Madhya Pradesh under BharatNet Phase-II Network," the filing said.

The contract bagged by HFCL also includes operation and maintenance services for a period of seven years after warranty of one year.

The government has plans to connect all 2.5 lakh village panchayats by optical fibre based high-speed broadband services by March 2019.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:58 pm

tags #Business #India #Telecom

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.