App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST anti-profiteering body dismisses complaint against Bharti Telemedia

Sources stated that National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) was of the view that the tax rate had actually gone up in the GST regime from earlier 15%.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bharti Airtel on June 13 said the GST anti- profiteering authority has dismissed a complaint against its subsidiary Bharti Telemedia for not passing on tax rate cut benefits to consumers.

"...we wish to inform you that complaint filed in the subject matter has been dismissed as being non maintainable, by National Anti-Profiteering Authority and the same stands closed," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

The complainant had alleged that Bharti Telemedia, which is into direct to home (DTH) satellite and digital television, had not reduced prices of its offerings despite the tax rate being brought down to 18 percent post GST roll out on July 1, 2017.

Close

Sources said that National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) was of the view that the tax rate had actually gone up in the GST regime from earlier 15 percent (in the pre-GST period).

related news

"We reiterate that the company, as a responsible corporate, is committed to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations and can assure you that it will make the disclosure of events that are material, at an appropriate time," the filing added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Bharti Telemedia #Companies #GST #India #Telecom

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.