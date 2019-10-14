App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt needs to ensure enabling regulatory environment for telecom sector: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Stating that India's broadband user base of 600 million is second only to China, Birla said artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics will drive the next wave of digital growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on October 14 said a thriving telecom sector was vital for building a new digital India, and asked Government to ensure an "enabling regulatory environment".

"While we stand committed to support the growth of the industry, we seek enabling regulatory environment to ensure that necessary investments are made," Birla - who is also the chairman of Aditya Birla group - said at the India Mobile Congress 2019.

Stating that India's broadband user base of 600 million is second only to China, Birla said artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics will drive the next wave of digital growth.

"The world will witness growth of connected devices," he said adding that tectonic shifts in technology will change business landscape too.

He said Digital India 2.0's objective is to build a new India and achieve the $5 trillion economy.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 11:55 am

tags #India #Telecom

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.