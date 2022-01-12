MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewstelecom

Govt doesn't want to run company; existing promoters fully committed to managing operations: VIL CEO

Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday announced its decision to opt for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity, which will amount to around 35.8 per cent stake in the company.

PTI
January 12, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A day after Vodafone Idea Ltd opted to convert interest on dues to government equity, its CEO on Wednesday said the government had made its position amply clear that it does not want to run the telco, and added that existing promoters are fully committed to managing and running the company’s operations.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday announced its decision to opt for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity, which will amount to around 35.8 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea to convert interest on spectrum auction installments, AGR dues into equity

If the plan goes through, the government will become the biggest shareholder in the company which is reeling under a debt burden of about Rs 1.95 lakh crore.

VIL Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takkar told reporters in a virtual briefing that there is no condition in the Telecom Department’s letter on equity conversion option, which allows for board seats for the government.

Close

Related stories

The existing promoters are fully committed to managing and running the company’s operations, he asserted.

"In all of our interactions with the government leading up to the package and even after the announcement of the package, it has been clearly stated by the government that they do not want to run the company. They do not have the desire to take over operations of the company… They want three private players in the market, they do not want duopoly or monopoly,” VIL CEO said.

The government has "made it clear they want promoters of this company to run it going forward”, he said, adding that VIL expects no change in their position.

Takkar further said he expects the entire process to conclude in the coming months.

On the rationale for the decision, the VIL top boss said that given that most of the telco’s debt are to the government, "it was clear to us that converting some of debt to equity is a good option for the company to reduce its debt going forward”.

Since the average price of the company shares with respect to the relevant date was below par value, the equity shares will be issued to the government at par value of Rs 10 per share, he explained.

Post-conversion, Vodafone Group shareholding in the company will drop to around 28.5 per cent, and Aditya Birla Group to around 17.8 per cent.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Ravinder Takkar #Telecom #VIL #Vodafone Idea Ltd
first published: Jan 12, 2022 12:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.