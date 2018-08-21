DoT urges telcos to expedite shift to IPv6, help contain misinformation on social media

The government is in talks with telecom service providers and device manufacturers to upgrade the technological backbone governing access to the internet, so that specific applications and services that are in violation of the law can be blocked. At present, such situations entail a blanket ban on internet connectivity in a district or taluk, affecting firms whose businesses model requires an active uplink.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) is holding discussions with all stakeholders to switch their hardware and software to internet protocol 6, or IPv6. This latest internet standard enables targeted apps to be blocked in certain geographies. Cumulatively, 16,000 hours of internet downtime have been recorded in the past five years. The loss from internet shutdowns is pegged at $3 billion (or Rs 20,900 crore), according to a 2018 study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

Messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger are the main targets of the government. DoT has written to telcos asking for misinformation propagated on such platforms to be checked, according to a report in the Business Standard.

A senior official in the Telecom Ministry told the news daily that the government was pushing stakeholders to become IPv6 compliant at the earliest. This would require concerted efforts on the part of hardware manufacturers, service providers and app developers.

The latest smartphones which operate on 4G are already IPv6 ready, but feature phones and legacy devices, prevalent in parts of the Indian heartland, are still running on the earlier standard. Legacy networks and apps will also need to make the switch, a move that will require significant investment.

The IPv6 protocol has 340 undecillion (340 trillion trillion trillion) IP addresses, as opposed to IPv6, whose address book could accommodate only 4.3 billion IP addresses. The new standard will have more addresses, allowing the government to sift through devices in a more efficient manner, helping the DoT in blocking specific apps for users whose signal can be traced to well defined geographies.

Since gadgetry in the form of mobile phones, tablets, personal computers, and wearables have become ubiquitous in modern society, their numbers have overshot the 4.3 billion limit on unique IP addresses under the IPv6 framework. To mitigate the fallout of the internet revolution, subnets, virtual hosting, dynamic IP addresses, and other alternative techniques were adopted till the inception of IPv6. This has made it more difficult to zero in on users as dynamic IP addresses are shared by devices and users.

The IPv6 protocol addresses this issue by providing greater control to regulators, making it possible to block addresses at the router level, and even individual devices. However, the challenges are manifold.

It is possible to block certain web pages, but fixed IP addresses will be difficult to generate for users browsing the internet through mobile devices. At the moment, the physical infrastructure for maintaining such connections is also restricted to office connections. India has around 500 million internet users, and mapping them to fixed IPs could pose a problem for the DoT.